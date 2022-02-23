Nigel Clough: Fowler a good candidate for City

Nigel Clough believes Robbie Fowler is a good candidate for the vacant managerial position at Bradford City.

Fowler recently applied for the City job following the sacking of Derek Adams last week as he attempts to launch his managerial career in England after brief spells with Thai League 1 side Muangthong United, Australia A-League side Brisbane Roar and Indian Super League side East Bengal.

Clough takes his Mansfield Town side to Bradford on Saturday for a Football League Two clash and is keeping an eye on developments at Valley Parade ahead of the encounter.

Former Red, Clough, said: “Robbie has had some experience out in India and Australia so I think he’d be a very good candidate. What we are a bit wary of is if they appoint someone later in the week as a new manager coming in would inevitably lift the players. We have to be aware of that.”

Fowler, who has in the past been linked with previous vacancies at Leeds United and Swindon Town, is hoping to beat off the likes of Steve Evans, Grant McCann, Pete Wild, Jonathan Woodgate and Richie Wellens to land the job. Mark Trueman is currently the caretaker manager.

Meanwhile, Fowler recently revealed that he had undergone hair transplant surgery to restore his hairline insisting that it was no longer a ‘taboo subject’ and that he was ‘happy to talk openly about it.’ Ironically he is due to host ‘An Audience With Robbie Fowler’ at The Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford in May.