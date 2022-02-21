Real Madrid reignite interest in Mo Salah

Real Madrid will make a move for Mo Salah in the summer if they fail to land Kylian Mbappe, providing, of course, that the Liverpool ace doesn’t sign a new deal with the Reds before then.





These suggestions are not new to us, but they have reappeared over the last few days with related chatter gaining more and more ground in Spain. It is claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez made the declaration to influential business figures who have ties with his club, following Saturday’s 3-0 win over Alavés.

As yet, Salah, who turns 30 in June, has failed to agree terms on a new deal with Liverpool, with Anfield officials refusing to meet the demands of the player’s agent, Ramy Abbas. Because of the money involved in the contract that Abbas is apparently seeking, Liverpool officials are confident that only a couple of clubs would be able to meet those demands and as things currently stand, it doesn’t look like there’s anyone else willing to hand over what is being sought, hence the lack of urgency at Anfield.

Real Madrid are one of the clubs that would be able to finance a deal for Salah if they fail to land Mbappe, but the Frenchman does look nailed on to move to The Bernabéu in the summer. However, if that failed to materialise then Salah becomes a real possibility for the Spaniards. If Salah hasn’t extended with the Reds by then, we think he’d jump at the chance of making the switch to the Spanish giants because that has always been part of what is known as ‘The Egyptian Plan’. Salah’s dream has always been to play for Real Madrid and there would be a lot of pressure on his shoulders to make that happen from key figures (Govt. officials, big business, sponsors etc) back in his homeland if the opportunity was to present itself.

Hopefully, Salah will stay at Liverpool, but he’ll be in no rush to commit to any club, Liverpool included, if he thinks there’s a chance of a move to Madrid. However, Liverpool fans needn’t hit the panic button just yet because everyone in the game expects Mbappe to make the switch from France to Spain. Despite what we may expect to happen, it would still be sensible to keep one eye on Mbappe and what happens next in his career while we wait and listen for positive news from Anfield.

