Were signs of Liverpool’s season showing last year?

Liverpool is an iconic football club with a proud and rich tradition of competing for silverware.

In the last few years, they’ve arguably enjoyed their best spell for a long time. German manager Jurgen Klopp has led them to Premier League glory as well as success in the coveted Champions League.

This year, progress has ground to a halt. Liverpool finds themselves hovering between mid-table and the Champions League places. However, they’re showing no signs of consistency, with performances mostly falling flat.

What’s happened to Liverpool’s form and can they turn it around? We’ll explore the answers below.

Liverpool is one of the most popular teams not just in the Premier League, but across the globe. many fans this year will have been left disappointed as the Reds have fallen to shock result after shock result.





How has Liverpool performed in the 2022/23 season?

Liverpool’s year is very much a forgettable one. Things got off to a good start with a 3-1 win over Man City in the Community Shield, but Liverpool failed to win any of their first three league games.

They bounced back impressively, however, with a 9-0 win over Bournemouth, followed by an important win over Newcastle.

However, if there’s a word to define Liverpool’s season it’s inconsistent. They went on to draw with Everton and then lost 4-1 to Napoli in the Champions League.

Liverpool’s biggest issue has been losing or drawing games that they should have won with ease. The loss to Nottingham Forest away in October dented confidence, and a loss at home to Leeds soon followed after that.

The Reds managed to bounce back again for a few games, only for form to fizzle out afterwards.

Things capitulated in early 2023. Out of six games in January, Liverpool won just once. Things haven’t improved much since then. So, what’s happened, and were the signs evident last year?

Were the signs showing last year?

Looking at how the team performed last season, it would have been hard to predict such a drastic downturn in Liverpool’s form. The Reds only lost two games in the Premier League. They scored 94 goals and conceded the fewest with just 26.

In the end, they lost out on the Premier League by one point to fierce rivals Manchester City. It could have easily been different. In the final run-in of matches, Liverpool drew a vital game and gifted the title to City.

With this chink in their armour exposed, it left some to speculate as to whether they might be slipping — and it seems that they were right. So, can Liverpool turn it around?

How can Liverpool turn around their form?

The biggest issue for Liverpool is that their key players are all ageing. Replacements have been brought in, but for one reason or another, they haven’t worked out.

For example, one of the key defenders for Liverpool over recent years has been Virgil van Dijk. The towering Dutchman is unstoppable on his day, but he’s suffered some serious injuries and it’s easy to forget that at 31, his legs aren’t going to be as fresh as they were.

The same goes for Joel Matip. He’s also 31 but has shown signs of age this season. The younger replacements have failed to excel too. Joe Gomez, who started so promisingly, has also suffered injury setbacks that he hasn’t quite recovered from.

In midfield, Liverpool is in desperate need of younger legs. Henderson, Milner and Thiago Alcântara have a combined age of 101 years old.

Youngsters such as Harvey Elliot and Stefan Bajčetić have had a good season, but Liverpool needs a more complete rebuild.

It’s unlikely they’re going to splash the cash on a marquee name though. Klopp has already rubbished the idea of signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund as a ‘5-year-old asking for a Ferrari for Christmas’.

So, Liverpool may have to be patient, and almost certainly must keep faith in manager Jurgen Klopp.