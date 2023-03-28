Liverpool still haven’t arranged a sit down with James Milner to discuss a year’s extension despite the 37-year-old having indicated that he is willing to commit himself to the Reds for a further season.

Reds boss Jürgen Klopp has made it known to club officials that he wants to retain the veteran midfielder despite wanting to shake-up his options in the middle of the park this summer.





Back in January, Klopp said: “You can’t judge him normal for his age. He is 37, doesn’t look a day like this when he is in training.

“He is an incredibly important player … it is not that Milly expects to play 64 games a season but in 64 games a season Milly could be extremely important.

“There might be more fancy players out there but no one with a similar mind-set and that makes him incredibly valuable for us. And it is not because I am too loyal. It is just a fact.”

Since then Klopp has made it known internally that he would like a deal to be ironed out with the player.

Many fans believe Klopp is too loyal to the likes of Milner despite the manager’s denials in those quotes above and they feel it’s time for the player to be released while others will suggest that under the present owners, the boss has to hold on to as many players as he can because the chances of the cash being there to replace everyone that leaves the club is an unlikely scenario.

Sources close to Milner claim the player is “frustrated” as we approach the summer as he has no idea what the club’s intentions are with him. The same sources claim there is interest in him from other clubs and that these are currently being investigated.

Liverpool’s sporting director Julian Ward is leaving Anfield in the summer and as yet there has been no official word as to who will replace him. Officials insist that it is business as usual with regards contract renewals player sales and purchases.

