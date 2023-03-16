Stefan Bajcetic has taken to social media to reveal that he will play no further part this season due to an abductor injury.

The 18-year-old Spanish midfielder has been one of few positives this season so the news naturally comes as a huge blow, not only to the player himself, but to everyone who has been delighted to see his progress.

Posting on Instragam, Bajcetic said: “Unfortunately I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season.

“It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.

“I would also like to say thank you to you Reds for all the support through the season and I assure you I will do my best to be back stronger than ever.”

Bajcetic played 88 minutes against Bournemouth at the weekend, but on Tuesday, Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp stated that he wouldn’t be available for last night’s Champions League game against Real Madrid.