Enzo Fernandez is trying to force through a proposed transfer to Chelsea with current club Benfica having so far failed to accept any formal offers from the Stamford Bridge outfit.





Reports in Portugal claim that the 21-year-old Argentina international is to be fined by Benfica president Portimonense Rui Costa for breaking club guidelines and for missing 2 training sessions yesterday. The player has been issued with an ultimatum to immediately return to the club and the latest claims suggest that he is threatening to go on strike and that he will refuse to turn out for Benfica against Portimonense on Friday.

Chelsea have made a club-record offer of £112million for Fernandez which is in excess of the player’s £106m buy out clause. The Blues have offered to pay the fee in 3 equal payments over 3 years as they are on a UEFA financial fair play watch list having spent £273m last summer. The offer is yet to be accepted.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Various media outlets and those Walters on Twitter recently claimed that Liverpool had agreed a deal with Benfica for Fernandez and that his signing was imminent. KOPTALK made it clear at the time that this was not the case.

If Chelsea fail to land Fernandez, there are suggestions that they will make a move for either Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister or Ajax’s Edson Alvarez.

Despite The Reds having made it known via the media that their incoming business has been concluded for January, KOPTALK sources maintain that the door has been left open on a potential deal with a Premier League club following an approach on Boxing Day prior to clinching the signature of Cody Gakpo. Supporters of this website can follow live updates in relation to that here. Not a member? You can go here to support our efforts.

We are of the opinion that there could be an additional signing despite reports to the contrary. As ever, much depends on the numbers involved and whether or not the club’s owners will support the manager.

As well as advising us about the developments on Boxing Day, KOPTALK sources have also advised us to keep a close eye on Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.

Back in September, the player was quoted as saying: “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play.

“Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream and that of my family, my biggest dream in football.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has rejoined Olympique Lyon on a 2-and-a-half year contract.