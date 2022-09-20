Joao Gomes issues come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool

Brazilian wonderkid Joao Gomes has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool after stating that he has the ‘greatest desire’ to play for the Reds.

Liverpool scouts are closely monitoring the 21-year-old Flamengo midfielder who has already notched up more than 100 appearances for his club.





Although Manchester United have been heavily linked with a potential future move, it is Liverpool who he namechecked during a recent Q&A on social media.

Gomes said: “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play.

“Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream and that of my family, my biggest dream in football.”

Despite only recently inking a new contract with Flamengo, there are suggestions that Gomes could leave the club for a new challenge in Europe in the not too distant future. His contract has recently been extended from 2025 until 2027 to ensure that Flamengo can demand a more lucrative transfer fee from would-be suitors.

Gomes made his debut for Flamengo in 2020 after coming through their academy system.

‘His greatest strength is arguably his ability to rob an opponent of possession, but when he does win the ball, he doesn’t simply rely on others to then carry out the attacking duties. Rather, Gomes is prepared to do all he can to pry open defences, which has helped boost his reputation,’ – WhoScored.com