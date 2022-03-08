Cooper: We’ll be ready for Liverpool

Liverpool will play Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Quarter Finals after Steve Cooper’s side beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 on Monday evening.

The two sides will meet at the City Ground on Sunday 20th March at 6pm. The game will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK.

After the game, boss Cooper said: “I’m only focused on Reading [at the weekend] now. That’s the only thing on my mind.

“We’ll be ready for it when it comes around. We’ll be ready to attack the game and enjoy it. But let’s look at Reading first.

“Every game we go into, we want to play with an identity. If we really want the mentality, the culture and the environment we want here, you can’t just turn it on and off. It’s got to be an every day behaviour.

“The boys will enjoy themselves in the dressing room, but I’ve said to them, when they leave they have to have only one thing on their mind – and that’s Saturday’s game.”

He added: “When playing Liverpool comes round, it will be amazing. We will really look forward to it when it comes around.

“But, and I’m sorry to be a party pooper, let’s chat about it then.”

QUARTER FINALS DRAW

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Manchester City