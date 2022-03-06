Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has been a fan of Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham for quite some time and it would appear that this remains the case despite him having recently upset his team-mates.

The 18-year-old England international had a dressing room bust-up with Nico Schulz last month and since then he's clashed with Axel Witsel. Reports in Germany suggest that his team-mates are tired of his behaviour with Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger writing that Bellingham has created a divide in the dressing room with his antics.

However, have these claims put off Jürgen Klopp from making an ambitious attempt to land him? Putting finances (his valuation) and other related conditions to one side (Salah and Mane), it was interesting to hear about a conversation held between club executives and a major sponsor at Anfield shortly after full-time yesterday ...