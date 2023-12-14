Liverpool vs. Manchester United Match Preview

On Sunday evening, Liverpool hosts Manchester United at Anfield in the English Premier League. Following a stretch of eight games (six victories and two draws), the Reds are atop the standings. United have been trounced in two of their last three league contests and are currently ailing.

Liverpool vs. Manchester Utd: Form Guide

Jurgen Klopp’s squad has suffered only two defeats across 23 matches in all competitions this season. Their subsequent setback was a 3-2 loss at Toulouse, but their response has been exceptionally strong. They defeated Brentford 3-0 at home and fought back from a goal deficit to earn a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

A sea of goals then contributed to a 4-0 Europa League triumph over LASK, and in an enthralling matchup against Fulham, two late strikes secured a 4-3 home success.

A marginally sluggish 2-0 triumph at Sheffield United ensued, with the game remaining unresolved until the 90th minute. They appeared destined to lose 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday prior to a red card. Subsequently, they equalised and added an injury-time winner.

Liverpool: Previous 6 Matches

09.12.2023 Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool EPL 06.12.2023 Sheffield Utd 0-2 Liverpool EPL 03.12.2023 Liverpool 4-3 Fulham EPL 30.11.2023 Liverpool 4-0 LASK Linz UEL 25.11.2023 Man City 1-1 Liverpool EPL 12.11.2023 Liverpool 3-0 Brentford EPL

Prior to a crucial match against Bayern Munich, United had recorded only eight victories in their previous nineteenth matches. They managed to squeak out six victories in eight league contests by scoring late goals and by a one-goal margin in five of those contests. This is compounded by their appalling defending in the Champions League during matchdays two through five (10 goals conceded and only four points).

Even though they won 3-0 at Everton, the Toffees accomplished a 2.47 xG. A 3-1 lead was squandered in Galatasaray, resulting in a 3-3 draw, and Newcastle defeated them 1-0. They performed admirably to defeat Chelsea 2-1, but their most recent league match ended in a 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth.

When we combine their current form with several potential injuries heading to Anfield, United’s chance of victory doesn’t present much optimism.

Manchester Utd: Previous 6 Matches

12.12.2023 Man Utd 0-1 Bayern Munich UCL 09.12.2023 Man Utd 0-3 Bournemouth EPL 06.12.2023 Man Utd 2-1 Chelsea EPL 02.12.2023 Newcastle 1-0 Man Utd EPL 29.11.2023 Galatasaray 3-3 Man Utd UCL 26.11.2023 Everton 0-3 Man Utd EPL

Liverpool vs. Man Utd: Injury Updates

Sunday’s match against Liverpool is crucial for head coach Erik ten Hag to produce a favourable outcome, but the 20-time English champions may be without as many as eleven players.

Although Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez have progressed in their respective recoveries from hamstring and foot injuries, they will both be absent again this weekend. Additionally, Tyrell Malacia is recuperating from a knee operation, and Christian Eriksen is not yet fit to return after sustaining a knee injury before the November international break.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is undoubtedly out, as the Portugal international was suspended after receiving a yellow card in the league’s three-goal loss to Bournemouth.

Amad Diallo, an international for Ivory Coast, has resumed training following a knee injury; however, he is not yet available for consideration. Jadon Sancho, meanwhile, is not in contention for the first team due to his public dispute with Ten Hag, which is anticipated to result in his departure in January.

Victor Lindelof continues to be a doubt due to the injury that has prevented him from playing in the previous two matches, and Mason Mount, who only returned to training after a calf injury, also confronts a challenge to make the starting lineup.

More worryingly for The Red Devils, two new injuries sidelined Manchester United against Bayern: Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire were forced off the pitch.

Before their match on Sunday, Liverpool will be in European action against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Nevertheless, due to the club’s early qualification for the Europa League knockout stages, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Alisson, and Virgil van Dijk can all anticipate a restful evening.

On Sunday, Liverpool will face United with this quartet comprising their spine, while Ibrahima Konate will partner Van Dijk in defence. Andy Robertson’s injury will continue to be covered by Kostas Tsimikas at left back, but Klopp must decide on the right back.

Curtis Jones will remain a reserve left-sided midfielder if Mac Allister remains unavailable. Cody Gakpo will be aiming to break through the three-pronged attack, but Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are anticipated to flank Mohamed Salah once more.

Last weekend, Salah scored his 200th goal for Liverpool and will aim to continue his outstanding record against United.

Liverpool vs. Man Utd: Head-to-Head (Last 6)

05.03.2023 Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd EFL 22.08.2023 Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool EPL 19.04.2022 Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd EPL 24.10.2021 Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool EPL 13.05.2021 Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool EPL 24.01.2021 Man Utd 3-2 Liverpool FA Cup

Liverpool vs. Man Utd: The Betting Odds

Liverpool 7/20

Draw 26/5

Man Utd 17/2

Unsurprisingly, the highly recommended Irish operators from Gambling.com side with Liverpool from a pricing standpoint. United’s previous two visits to Anfield resulted in absolute domination from Ten Hag’s men with 7-0 and 4-0 scorelines, and given the current state of The Red Devils, don’t be surprised if another lobsided victory for Merseyside’s finest happens.

Liverpool vs. Man Utd: Prediction

Currently in excellent form, Liverpool is a heavy favourite to triumph. It would be surprising if their lead weren’t greater than one goal. And if Konate and Alisson start the game, I wouldn’t be surprised if The Reds held their visitors to a clean sheet while netting three or four in the process.

Liverpool vs. Man Utd Best Bet: Liverpool Win @ 7/20

Liverpool vs. Man Utd Best Betting Value: Liverpool -2 Handicap @ 21/10

Liverpool vs. Man Utd Score Prediction: 3-0