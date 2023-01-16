Liverpool Need Some Unforgettable European Nights to Pass Real Madrid – Here Are Some From the Past

The draw for the last 16 in the Champions League has been revealed, and it has produced one particularly mouth-watering fixture. In a repeat of the 2018 and 2022 finals, Liverpool and Real Madrid will face off in a home-and-away series. While Liverpool will feel hard done by to have such a round of 16 draws considering they only dropped one game in the Champions League this season, they’ll be aware that there’s some magic is required to progress past Real Madrid. Here’s a look at some of the magic moments Liverpool has produced in the past.

Liverpool Rout Real Madrid 4-0 at Home in 2009

Last time Liverpool and Real Madrid played at Anfield, it was a dreary 0-0 draw that saw Liverpool knocked out of the Champions League on aggregate, having lost 3-1 in their away fixture. However, there was one notable difference—Anfield was empty, courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time around, Liverpool will get to play Real Madrid in front of a packed home crowd. They’ll be casting their minds back to a similar fixture in 2009 when Real Madrid came to Anfield needing a win after Liverpool beat them away 1-0. Real Madrid was handed a drubbing that day, with Liverpool delighting home fans by handing out a 4-0 thrashing. Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard were the main culprits, while Andrea Dossena even got some of the action.

Liverpool Pull Off the Most Unlikely of Comebacks in 2019

Fast forward a decade, and Liverpool handed out another 4-0 score line in a Champions League fixture.

This time, it was under very different circumstances. Playing Barcelona away, Liverpool had some bad luck and left Camp Nou with the scoreboard reading 3-0 against them. With their two star players Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both unavailable for the second leg of the fixture, it seemed as though Liverpool were doomed to be defeated by Barcelona. That is, until Andy Robertson got injured, and his replacement Georginio Wijnaldum played an inspired match, scoring twice in two minutes. A quickly taken corner sealed the deal, and Liverpool were through 4-3 on aggregate.

Ahead of Liverpool’s 2023 Champions League fixtures, head to Betting.com for the latest Champion’s League predictions. Will the bookies agree that Liverpool have a chance of pulling off another inspired performance?

Liverpool Defeat Chelsea 1-0 in 2005 to Set Up Fifth Title

While Liverpool are currently taking advantage of the January transfer window to strengthen their squad, they’ll want to reflect on the grit they showed in 2005 to win their fifth European Cup.

After a 0-0 draw against Chelsea in their first leg, Liverpool played in front of an electric crowd that gave Chelsea stick every time they touched the ball. A goal by Garcia ended up being enough to seal a 1-0 win which sent Liverpool to Istanbul and eventually their fifth title as well in what would be their first European Cup final in 20 years.