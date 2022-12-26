LIVERPOOL FC NEWS FOR GROWN-UPS

Liverpool closing in on Cody Gakpo

KopTalk 26 Dec 2022 Liverpool FC News

Cody Gakpo

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo.

Talks are believed to be at an advanced stage and Anfield officials are hopeful of concluding a deal for the 23-year-old Netherlands international.


Manchester United had been favourites to land the left-sided winger following suggestions that he favoured a move to Old Trafford, but that hasn’t put Liverpool off from trying to hijack their efforts.

It is believed that Liverpool would need to agree a package with PSV that could be close to £50million to make a deal happen.

UPDATE: A deal has now been reached between both clubs and the player will now undergo a medical with Liverpool

Meanwhile, KOPTALK understands that the Reds have also held talks with a Premier League club today about potential January business. It is not known if this would be instead of Gakpo if that was to go pear-shaped or if it would be additional business. We are hoping we may learn more about that tomorrow. Members should go here for more on that from earlier today.

