2022’s Golden Boot: Ranking the Leading Premier League Scorers

As the race for the Premier League Golden Boot in 2022/23 hots up, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has already broken away from the chasing pack. He has made a blistering start to his career in England, and more is expected from the tall Norwegian.

Last year's joint top scorers, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, are among the names you'd expect to see in the mix, while Harry Kane, Leandro Trossard, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Ivan Toney have all had impressive beginnings.

Erling Haaland – 18

Erling Haaland, one of the most feared attackers in the world, has made an immediate impact at Manchester City. He’s on track to break the Premier League goal-scoring record in a single season. His 53 minutes-per goal ratio is incredible and we could see him break Salah’s 32-goal achievement before March.

Harry Kane – 12

Harry Kane, a three-time Premier League golden boot winner, understands how to score in the top tier better than so many other players. Earlier this season, he became the first player in league history to score 100 away goals. He has missed his strike partner Son Heung-Min who is not having his best season so far, but trust the England captain to push Haaland to the end.

His focus now turns to Qatar for England, and he will be among the followed players to take the golden boot on the international stage.

Ivan Toney – 10

Ivan Toney’s consistent performances for Brentford finally caught Gareth Southgate’s attention in September 2022, with a first call-up to the England squad the only reward for his excellent goalscoring form. However, Toney missed out on the final list of the World Cup and he responded by scoring twice against the Premier League champions.

Rodrigo – 9

Not always played in his favoured position of centre forward at Elland Road, Spain forward Rodrigo has looked to capitalise on the numerous injuries suffered by teammate Patrick Bamford. He was on the score sheet in the famous win at Anfield against an undefeated Liverpool side.

Aleksandar Mitrovic – 9

Aleksandar Mitrovic broke the record for most goals scored in a Championship season (43 in 44 games) in 2021/22 and is now taking the Premier League by storm. He had an underwhelming season the last time Fulham were in the top tier, but this has been a different season for him.

Miguel Almiron – 8

Miguel Almiron has started to prove his Newcastle skeptics wrong with a streak of outstanding performances after a poor start at St James’ Park and rumors of a move away from the club. Eddie Howe is doing a good job at St. James Park, but that would not have been possible without Almiron.

James Maddison – 7

Leicester playmaker James Maddison has been a picture of consistency in recent seasons, scoring and assisting at will for the Foxes. He is the force behind the recent turn of fortunes at the King Power.

Phil Foden – 7

Phil Foden, widely considered as one of the greatest young players in the world, continues to excel under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. The England star might elevate his game to a whole new level now that he is playing with Haaland.

Roberto Firmino – 7

Roberto Firmino – 7

No Mane, no problem. Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is in his ninth season at Anfield, but he has failed to score 10 goals or more in each of the previous three seasons. He looks to capitalize on the sale of Sadio Mane, and the injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Leandro Trossard – 7

Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick for Brighton in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool was the first treble scored by a visiting player at Anfield since Arsenal’s Andrey Arshavin in 2009. He has scored against Manchester United, Manchester City, and most recently against Chelsea. He means business.