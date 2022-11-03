What we’ve witnessed in the 2022-23 Premier League So Far

The English Premier League, having the greatest number of spectators in the world has had 50 clubs take part, with only seven teams winning the league title so far: Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Leicester City, and Blackburn Rovers.

Manchester United has the highest number of wins from acquiring the league title 13 times, while Manchester City follow behind with 6 league wins. The Premier League is home to some of the richest teams in the world and its unpredictability makes it the most entertaining league in Europe, which is why there is such a high demand for Premier League tickets.

The 2021-22 season ended on a high note though there were challenges, including postponements and rearranged fixtures, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Manchester City and Liverpool had to battle for the PL title, however, with a single point leading, City won, making it their fourth win in five years.

With 20 teams and 380 matches set, the 2022-23 Premier League is well underway and the league has finally adopted the 5 substitutions rule. There have been lots of shocking and impressive performances in the league so far. The start of this Premier League campaign has been Arsenal’s best start to a season in some couple of years, winning 8 out of the 9 matches played, which sees them currently sitting at the top of the table. And with their current form, they look set to make the top 4.

For the defending champions, Manchester City's Erling Haaland has taken the EPL by storm. He has consistently scored goals just as predicted, having up to 15 goals in his first eight games. This makes him the top goal scorer so far this year, his goals almost doubling that of the next top scorer in the 2022 league, Tottenham’s Harry Kane with 8 goals so far, while Phil Foden (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), and Ivan Toney (Brentford) follows closely behind with 6. The creative playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has also been on top form with 9 assists so far this season.

The top 10 goal scorers – right now!

Rank Player Club Goal (PKs)

1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 15 (1)

2 Harry Kane Tottenham 8 (1)

3 Phil Foden Manchester City 6 (0)

3 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 6 (0)

3 Aleksander Mitrovic Fulham 6 (1)

3 Ivan Toney Brentford 6 (2)

7 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 5 (0)

7 James Maddison Leicester City 5 (0)

7 Leandro Trossard Brighton 5 (0)

10 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 4 (0)

With Man City and Liverpool locking horns last season, you would expect Liverpool to start the season with the same form but that has not been the case. Liverpool has been struggling to find consistency this season and their big summer signing Darwin Nunez has also struggled to make an impact. Despite equaling the record for the biggest win in the league, beating Bournemouth 9-0, Liverpool has only managed to win 2 matches.

Arsenal and Tottenham, the two North London clubs are first and third respectively while Manchester City is just a point behind Arsenal. However, Chelsea and Manchester United have struggled to find consistency this season but seem to be getting back on track, while Wolves, Leicester, and Nottingham Forest sits in the bottom three.

On the 8th of September, England lost Queen Elizabeth II, which led to the cancellation of Gameweek 7 in her honour. The league has already seen the departure of Thomas Tuchel from his role as Chelsea’s head coach with just 6 matches into the season, which has led to the appointment of Graham Potter, Brighton’s former head coach, who was fourth in the league table before his departure. With just 9 games played so far, the league promises more

excitement and entertainment as more unpredictable occurrences and drama are yet to unfold.