Tim Steidten comments on Liverpool rumours

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has responded to the rumours linking him with the vacant Sporting Director position at Anfield.

Club insiders insist that Steidten is a strong candidate to be the successor to Jörg Schmadtke who left the club at the end of January.

Steidten’s comments could be interpreted by some as a ‘come and get me’ plea as the Hammers executive spoke very highly of the Reds when mentioning them.

He said: “I’ve heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it’s an honour. But so far nobody from LFC has contacted me yet.

“I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.

“I am looking forward facing the next weeks and months until the end of the season. Of course we are already planing the next window.

“What happens to the future, we will see.”

Steidten was sounded out about the position last year (we highly recommend you read that article as it contains important information about his relationship with Xabi Alonso), but was said to have turned us down at the time, possibly due to the fact that there was uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the club. A full breakdown of what happened at the time is available in the video below which is from KopTalk.TV, our free YouTube channel.

The idea of a Steidten-Alonso partnership at Anfield sounds like music to our ears. If you follow our opinions and updates closely, you will know that we have been suggesting that Steidten could indeed be Anfield-bound in the not too distant future. Could this double appointment happen? You bet it could! We have exclusive commentary on the absolute latest from within the club on the members’ site here. An exciting update was posted yesterday. If you are not a member, you can support us and sign-up today.