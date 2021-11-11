Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Aston Villa manager

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been confirmed as the new boss of Aston Villa.

The official announcement was made at 10am this morning, several hours after the KOPTALK editor posted on the members’ website and KopTalk.TV that he had received notification last night that Gerrard had accepted the position.





Speaking at his delight at taking the job, Gerrard said: “Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach.

“In my conversations with [co-owners] Nassef [Sawiris], Wes [Edens] and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.”

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club.

“Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

It is understood that Rangers received £4.5million in compensation from Villa for Gerrard to be released from his contract.

Commenting on Gerrard’s departure from Rangers, sporting director Ross Wilson said: “Steven and his backroom staff have ensured that the club is undoubtedly in a better place today than it was three-and-a-half years ago.

“We have shared a desire to move Rangers forward, to modernise our infrastructure and to make the club win again.

“There have been so many areas that we have moved forward, and there is still so much to be done, but I can’t stress enough how important it has been to have with us a first-team manager who shared a drive and desire to set standards and move the whole football operation forward.”

Rangers chairman Douglas Park added: “I would firstly like to put on record my thanks to Steven for his outstanding efforts over the last three-and-a-half years at Rangers.

“He has provided us all with some unforgettable moments, not least his delivery of the Scottish Premiership title back to Ibrox last season having not lost a match in the entire league campaign.

“In European competition, he has restored the good name and credibility of our club on the continent and leaves us in a very healthy position on the pitch.”

Finally, Villa CEO and former Liverpool FC managing Director Christian Purslow said: “Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy, which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa,” said Purslow.

“He then took the brave decision to test himself in the intense and high pressured environment of the Scottish Old Firm. His subsequent achievement in winning the Premiership title with Glasgow Rangers really caught our eye as did his experience in Europe.

“It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.”

Liverpool and Villa will meet at Anfield in the Premier League on December 11th. Gerrard’s first game in charge will be at home against Brighton on November 20th.