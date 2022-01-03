Souness urges Liverpool midfield rethink

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes Jürgen Klopp needs to address his midfield options following yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.





The Reds surrendered a 2-goal lead against The Blues just before half-time following earlier strikes from Sadio Mane (9) and Mo Salah (26). A midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner were unable to hold Chelsea’s advances back and Souness singled them out by saying that they were “bossed and bullied”.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Souness said: “Chelsea bossed midfield today. Liverpool have a great success by pushing up, all three parts of the team all being in contact with each other.

“It only works when the midfield of Liverpool are putting the opposition under pressure, every time they get the ball and keeping the midfielders’ head down and the strikers’ head down and you can’t hold a high line.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

“In the Liverpool teams I played in we knew there would be half a dozen times where we’d get caught by holding a high line that might cost you a goal but the advantages over the rest of the season by playing that way you win more games than lose.

“Liverpool this year, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner were not at the races today. They were bossed and bullied by Chelsea’s midfield. The possession stats tell you that, 130 more passes tells you that and it wasn’t the Liverpool we’ve seen the last three or four years where they bully teams.

“Liverpool need more of a maestro in there, Thiago is certainly a better footballer than what they have but by doing that you lose that in momentum in terms of pressing and being on the front foot.

“They were exposed today Liverpool by the midfield not really managing to control Chelsea.”