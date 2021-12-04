Ronald Araújo speculation rumbles on

Reports in Spain today continue to suggest that Liverpool are circling around Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo.





The 22-year-old is on Jürgen Klopp’s radar with suggestions that the Reds have made formal contact with Barcelona to discuss the player’s availability.

Under contract until 2023, the Uruguay international (5 caps) has been scouted by the Reds this season and it does sound like we have stepped up our interest in him. Barcelona want to tie him down to a new 5-year deal, but reports in Spain claim that the Catalan outfit may not be able to meet his personal terms due to their ongoing financial problems.

There’s no urgence at Anfield for Klopp to bring in another centre-back following the arrival of Ibrahima Konate earlier this year. However, whispers around the club suggest Joe Gomez is becoming unsettled while it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Joel Matip was to move on in the not too distant future. Araújo is a very highly-rated player and with his contract running down and there being suggestions that he has one eye on the Premier League, it goes without saying that Liverpool will be in the mix should be become available.

Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the player due to uncertainty over the futures of centre-backs Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

