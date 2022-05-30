Reds won’t bow to Bayern’s demands – Dembele latest

Liverpool officials say they will not just roll over and accept what Bayern Munich put on the table for want-away Reds’ ace Sadio Mane.





The 30-year-old Senegal international has cleared out his locker and said his goodbyes to his team-mates, despite no deal being agreed between Liverpool and Bayern or any other club.

Bayern insist that they won’t pay a penny more than £25million for Mane and that indirect declaration has been dismissed by Liverpool who say they will set the terms of Mane’s exit, even though the player hasn’t officially informed the club that he wants to leave.

Sources close to the player insist that he’s not unhappy at Anfield and that he just wants to try something new at this stage of his career.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamdzic is expected to reach out to Liverpool this week to make a formal offer and while the Reds won’t stop in the way of Mane leaving, they insist they won’t agree to any deal unless the terms and timing suits them.

Meanwhile, KOPTALK sources claim that Liverpool have registered an interest in Ousmane Dembele who is out of contract at Barcelona next month. Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp has been an admirer of the 25-year-old winger for a long time and he’s one of those players who is continually linked with us. Chelsea appear confident of landing him on a free transfer although reports in France claim the player would prefer a move to PSG.