Real Madrid set transfer fee following Liverpool and Arsenal interest

Liverpool will have to pay Real Madrid a transfer fee in the region of £34million if they wish to try and lure Marco Asensio to Anfield, according to the latest suggestions coming out of Spain.

The 25-year-old Spain international continues to be linked with the Reds with multiple news agencies in Spain really talking up Liverpool’s apparent interest in the winger. However, credible sources closer to Merseyside are yet to suggest that Asensio is a genuine target for Jürgen Klopp.

Reports last week claimed that Liverpool had already “tabled a bid” to Real Madrid for Asensio but there has been no follow-up to those claims. Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan have all been linked but Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be the ones who have shown the most interest in the player.

Asensio is said to be considering his future after losing his place in the Real Madrid side to Vinicius following the return of boss Carlo Ancelotti. It would appear that the player is unsettled and that his agent is examining what clubs may be interested in making his client an offer.

While we believe the Reds are monitoring the situation, we don’t believe that we have made any kind of contact with the player’s agent or club at this time.

Capped 25 times by Spain, Asensio, who prefers to be deployed on the right, is a versatile forward player who is capable of playing on either flank and through the middle.

With the Africa Cup of Nations set to get underway in January, Liverpool continue to be linked with a number of forwards as Mo Salah (Egypt), Naby Keita (Guinea) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) are all set to be involved at the tournament.

Meanwhile, everyone’s favourite former Liverpool player El Hadji Diouf has praised the stadiums which will be used at AFCON which is being hosted in Cameroon.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year said: “The stadiums in Cameroon are of world-class standard.

“I’ve played in some of the best championships worldwide and the infrastructure I see in Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is incredible.

“As an African, I’m proud of the facilities I’ve seen in Cameroon. I look at the Japoma Stadium and it’s a notch higher compared to some stadiums that have hosted World Cup games.

“It’s nice to see that the Afcon will be played on such wonderful infrastructure. It is foretelling of a great tournament in January and February next year.”