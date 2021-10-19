Liverpool FC Transfer News: Raphina – LATEST

Liverpool will probably have to pay Leeds United a transfer fee of around £50million according to Brazilian agent Eduardo Uram.





The 24-year-old winger has been under observation by Liverpool scouts for some time and was heavily linked with a possible move to Anfield during the early stages of the summer 2021 transfer window, although no formal bid was tabled by the Reds.

Speculation continues to rumble on that Liverpool have maintained their interest in the Brazilian, who according to Transfermarkt is valued at €32million (£28.8m), a figure which has baffled the player’s own agent, Deco.

“I don’t know how they do it (the valuations). To be honest, I don’t understand Transfermarkt’s evaluations,” said the former Barca man.

“I think now it should go up!”

Eduardo Uram, Executive Director of Brazil Soccer Sports Management, has also joined in on the debate by saying: “I think today he’s worth more than €32million (£28.8m).

“What will determine the price is the level of the club that signs him. If it’s Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Chelsea, the price could reach around €60million (£50.6m).

“What determines the price of a player is the market he hits.”

KOPTALK sources believe Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Raphinha, but have added that at the present time our focus is on “similar players” and that our interest in the Leeds United man “cooled considerably in the summer but he remains a player of interest”.