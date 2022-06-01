PSG speculation rumbles on – Reds move for Darwin Nunez

Speculation linking Paris Saint-Germain with a possible move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita continues to rumble on. There are fresh reports in France today which claim that the Ligue 1 giants would be willing pay the Reds €50million (£42.5m) for the midfielder.





The 27-year-old is out of contract in 2023 and although not officially available for transfer, if a bid of €50million is received at Anfield, we don’t think think it would take long for Liverpool officials to bank the cheque.

Although a key player, Keita has a dreadful injury record, but despite this, his manager Jürgen Klopp suggested back in March that he wanted to hold on him. However, with just a year remaining on his contract, if an offer in excess of £40million came in, we just can’t see it being rejected.

