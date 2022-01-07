Former Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho has opted to sign for Aston Villa, according to information provided to KOPTALK overnight.





A number of Premier League clubs have been making attempts to sign the 29-year-old and even Liverpool were mooted as a possible destination again earlier this week and believe it or not, it was a stronger link than previously. However, the Brazilian wants to link up with former Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard after the Reds failed to follow up on a recent enquiry.

The player’s representative has made it known that his client has made a decision about his next move and we’re expecting that Villa Park will be confirmed as the destination. The deal will be seen as a major coup for Gerrard who took over as Villa boss in November.

Details of the package are unknown at the present time, but from what we’re hearing, it will be a loan deal until the end of the season with Villa picking up the majority of his wages.

Official news is expected within the next few hours.

*** UPDATE *** It has been officially confirmed that Coutinho has signed for Villa on loan until the end of the season.