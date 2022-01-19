Oxlade-Chamberlain injury update

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will play no part in Thursday’s League Cup tie against Arsenal tomorrow due to his ankle injury.





The 28-year-old Liverpool midfielder picked up the injury after scoring in the 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday and information has been limited as to the extent of his status until now. Following that game, Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp said: “Unfortunately, he rolled his ankle, it’s swollen. I hope it’s not serious.”

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

However, assistant manager Pep Lijnders today provided a brief update on the player’s status and ruled him out of tomorrow’s match against the Gunners.

“I spoke yesterday with him and he thinks it’s not that bad. We have to assess it day by day,” said Pep. “I would not rule out the weekend but for sure not tomorrow.”

Lijnders also confirmed that there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to The Emirates Stadium while providing an update regarding Thiago and Divock Origi.

He added: “Thiago, hopefully he will be in full team training after the international break to prepare for the Cardiff game (6th February). Divock will be only after Cardiff.”