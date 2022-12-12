No January deal for Enzo Fernandez – Jude Bellingham update

Liverpool will not be signing Enzo Fernandez during the January transfer window if we are to believe Benfica president Rui Costa’s latest words about his club’s current stance with regards interest in its players.





Various jokers online have spun some claims that originated from Portugal (which were then picked up and intensified in Spain) to suggest that a pre-contract agreement is in place between Benfica and the Reds that would see Fernandez make the switch to Anfield next year. Those claims have been denied by KOPTALK sources although they have confirmed that we have formally registered an interest in the player.

Costa says no players will be allowed to leave Benfica unless contract clauses are triggered which means Liverpool would need to table a formal bid of €120million (£103m) for Fernandez to be released.

The Benfica chief said: “We have the sole objective of having a winning season, no player will leave – unless it is due to the clause – which at this moment is fundamental for the squad.

“What I can promise our supporters is what I did at the beginning of the year: this is a sporting project, not a financial one. Fortunately, we are not experiencing financial problems and we have no need to sell players.”

With Liverpool hopeful that they can bring in Jude Bellingham in the summer, you’d need to be pretty deluded to think that we’re going to splash out in excess of £100million twice. You’d be even more deluded if you’re clutching at the possibility of new owners being in place any time soon to fund that level of expenditure.

The good news is that there has been “positive contact” with the Bellingham camp and that the player has indicated his willingness to “discuss” a potential summer move to Anfield.

Liverpool are 6th in the Premier League table. Failure to qualify for the Champions League will greatly hinder our chances of recruiting our primary targets.