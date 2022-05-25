Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool

Liverpool ace Mo Salah has stated that he will not be leaving the club in the summer.

The 29-year-old says he will be at Anfield next season “for sure” but he wouldn’t comment further as to whether or not he will sign a new contract with the club. His current deal expires at the end of next season.

Asked to comment on his future while speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, Salah said: “I don’t want to talk about that.

“I just want to see Hendo with the trophy.”

He added: “I don’t focus on the contract at the moment. I don’t want to be selfish.

“I am staying next season for sure.”

Although there’s still no sign of an agreement with the club, supporters will welcome the news that he [hopefully] won’t jump ship during the summer. It also means that if he does stay, that the Reds may be able to reach an agreement next season. If not, he will obviously be in a position to leave on a free.