Michael Edwards to leave Liverpool – OFFICIAL

Liverpool FC sporting director Michael Edwards WILL leave the club in the summer and will be replaced by his assistant Julian Ward.

Despite Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group having made a fresh attempt to convince Edwards to extend his stay, Edwards has informed them that he will definitely be leaving his post. Despite being linked with a possible switch to Newcastle United, club officials state that won’t be the case. However, there has been no confirmation of a formal job offer from Newcastle and the clubs that Edwards has been linked with in recent weeks have all played down their reported interest and insisted that he won’t be joining them.





Edwards’ departure is a significant blow for Liverpool given his influence at the club and the possible reasons as to why he’s opted to leave were discussed earlier today on the KopTalk Podcast, KopTalk.TV and the KopTalk Members’ website.

Liverpool promoted loan and pathways manager Julian Ward to the role of assistant sporting director just under a year ago having spent 8 years at the club. One of his major roles before being promoted was coordinating loan moves for some of the club’s youngsters. The 40-year has been working closely with Edwards and the club’s owners believe he is the best candidate for the job.

Speaking back in October 2020, when Ward was still the Loan and Pathways manager, first team boss Jürgen Klopp said: “It’s a very important role and we work very closely together” the Reds boss explained.

“If you have to go on loan, the best thing that can happen to you is that you have a contract with Liverpool because then Jules is looking after you.

“He travels a lot, he used to when travelling was allowed, and he is in constant contact – the players themselves would say the same, so that’s really good on a personal basis.

“On a professional basis, we have to try to make sure before a player goes on loan we try as much as we can just to find the right club – it’s very important.

“In Germany, I know more coaches a bit better. I don’t know that many here, so it’s sometimes a bit tricky for me to make these decisions around the kind of football they play and these types of things.

“Jules is doing an incredible job and that’s very helpful for us and for the players as well.”

