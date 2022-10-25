Manchester United ‘close to agreeing deal’ with Michael Edwards

Reports today claim that former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is close to agreeing a deal with Manchester United to become their new transfer guru.





The Red Devils are said to have made Edwards a very lucrative offer and would be willing to wait until next year for him to commence his employment.

Edwards has been out of work since leaving Anfield at the end of last season citing that he wanted to take time out of the game as part of a planned break following a very successful spell working for The Reds. A number of clubs have been trying to tempt him back into employment and it is claimed that Edwards is keen on the proposals that have been put on the table by United whereas he showed little interest as to what Chelsea offered him during the summer.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Sources close to Edwards claim that he does not want to interrupt his sabbatical for an early return to top-level football. However, the media are suggesting that Edwards could be tempted to accept a deal with the enemy because of the financial package that has been offered to him along with the promise of significant financial backing in the transfer market.

The news of Edwards possibly taking up a role at United has obviously angered many Liverpool supporters who certainly don’t want to see them strengthen. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group will certainly be hoping that nothing comes of this, especially with the ‘FSG OUT’ vibe starting to gain momentum.

Julian Ward took over from Edwards in the summer and is yet to impress the fan base.