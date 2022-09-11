Former Liverpool ace Luis Garcia has commented as to why he thinks Mo Salah is currently experiencing a dip in form.





Since securing a new lucrative contract with the Reds, the Egyptian has contributed little and Garcia thinks this is down to where he’s currently being deployed.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Garcia said: “You can see and I’m sure that Mo Salah knows himself very well, you can see that he’s not beating players one-v-one.

“He’s not running into the box, he’s far away from the box, too wide at times. He’s not close to the box where he’s very dangerous.

“I think that Mo Salah needed a rest [against Napoli]. It’s very important that the players understand that it’s very difficult to play 63, 70 games that they played last year. There are going to be rotations because there’s a World Cup in between and some players are going to need a rest.”

Garcia was signed by Rafa Benitez in August 2004 from Barcelona for £6 million. He went on to make 121 appearances for the Reds before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2007 for £4million.