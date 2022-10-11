Liverpool’s injury problems grow

Liverpool have been dealt a blow with the news that both Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold are facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines.





Centre-back Matip is expected to be out for around 2 to 3 weeks due to a calf injury while right-back Alexander-Arnold is expected to be out for a fortnight with his ankle injury. Both players figured against Arsenal at the weekend but had to be withdrawn. Ibrahima Konate and Joel Gomez are available to step in.

With Luis Diaz ruled out until after the World Cup with a knee injury and Arthur Melo expected to be out for up to four months having undergone surgery on a torn quad muscle, these latest problems will add further misery to the manager who’s Liverpool side sit 10th in the Premier League with just 10 points from a possible 24.

One positive development is that left-back Andy Robertson has returned to training after a month out injured.

Curtis Jones returned to training last week, but Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out.