Liverpool step up interest in Matheus Nunes

Liverpool have stepped up their interest slightly in Sporting Lisbon midfielder midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the 23-year-old, a Portugal international (8 caps) has been under observation by The Reds for some time. It’s no secret that we’re in the market for a midfielder, but word from Anfield has been that this has been put on hold until next year. Whether or not we should believe those claims, we’re not too sure. What we do know is that the recruitment team have not downed tools despite the media stating that our business was done this summer.

KOPTALK sources report that Nunes is under consideration as a result of information that has been back-channeled to senior Liverpool officials. Super agent Jorge Mendes, who has a decent relationship with The Reds, has allegedly started talking to Premier League clubs after his client expressed a strong desire to move to England. Informal talks between Mendes and agents representing Liverpool are said to have taken place over the weekend.

It is claimed that Sporting want around £37million for their player with a further £5million in add-ons. Sources also claim that they want a large portion of the fee paid up front in advance.

Nunes is a lightning fast, box-to-box midfielder, a typical No.8. Last year, ahead of a Champions League tie against Sporting, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described him as “one of the best players in the world today.”

An article published by The Mail recently, had this to say about Nunes:

‘Close observers of Nunes in Lisbon view him as a traditional No 8-style box-to-box player that is the more attacking option in a double midfield pivot. Sporting have often leaned towards a 3-4-3 or 4-2-3-1 and he has been deployed on the left side of the central two, with Fulham’s latest recruit, Joao Palhinha, his partner in crime in the engine room. That is not to say he neglects his responsibilities defensively … he is a terrier of a player out of possession, reading the game brilliantly for a young player and is a notorious pest in hassling opponents. But it is definitely going forward where Nunes has shone. Nunes has caught admiring glances for his exquisite range of passing, which has seen him dictate the flow of matches with long-range switches that are far trickier than he makes them appear. He has also shown an aptitude as one of the Portuguese top flight’s best ball carriers, using his 6ft tall frame with grace to glide past opponents as a dribbler. Granted, he is no Ronaldinho in his pomp but the influence is undeniable as he looks comfortable driving into space despite oncoming traffic. Nunes’ energy would be any manager’s dream.”

