Liverpool step up interest in Denis Zakaria – REPORTS

Reports originating in Germany claim that Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.





The 25-year-old Switzerland international has been linked with the Reds for a while and a new line of speculation is churned out almost daily about our apparent interest in him. The latest suggestions are that Liverpool could secure a cut-price January deal due to the fact that the player’s contract expires in the summer; while a formal enquiry is said to have been tabled earlier this week on behalf of the Reds.

Borussia Mönchengladbach need to raise funds to reinvest into their own squad and if reports are to be believed, the Bundesliga outfit would be willing to let Zakaria make the switch to Anfield next month for a bargain £6million.

It’s no secret that Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp is looking at strengthening his midfield options next year, especially following the devastating departure of Dutchman Gini Wijnaldum.

At 6’3″, Zakaria is a towering figure. Although usually deployed as a defensive midfielder, he can also provide cover in the centre of defence. He’s similar to Fabinho but he’s incredibly fast. He’s one of the quickest players in the Borussia Mönchengladbach team. He’s confident on the ball and has a great eye for a pass.

KOPTALK sources are of the opinion that Zakaria is under consideration but only in terms of a free transfer in the summer. That could, of course, change, so we could advise you to monitor developments surrounding the player’s future.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Juventus have also been linked.