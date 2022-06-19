Liverpool sign Calvin Ramsay – OFFICIAL

Liverpool Football Club has confirmed the signing of Scotland Under 21 international Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.





The 18-year-old right-back will cost The Reds an initial £4million with a further £2.5m possible in add-ons. A 17.5% sell-on clause is included in his 5-year contract. Club officials say there are no plans to loan him out.

On securing his move to Anfield, Ramsay said: “I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got.

“Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

Brought in to be an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, although not the finished product, is expected to figure at some point for The Reds next season.

Ramsay will wear the No.22 shirt.