Liverpool scouts continuing to monitor Sparta Prague striker

Liverpool are continuing to keep a close eye on the development of Sparta Prague youngster Adam Hložek.





The 18-year-old striker was watched by Liverpool scouts during his side’s Champions League qualifier against Rapid Vienna earlier this week after catching the eye of Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp. He played a full 90 minutes of that first leg tie which Sparta lost 2-1.

Capped 5 times by Czech Republic, Hložek was a member of their UEFA Euro 2020 squad where he was used mainly as a substitute.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Hložek, who was named Czech Talent of the Year in 2019, has been heavily linked with West Ham United while AC Milan have been credited as having an interest.

Liverpool are desperate to off-load some fringe players this summer which is why we are expected to conclude our business later in the window. One of those players that needs to be moved out is Divock Origi. The 26-year-old is currently attracting interest from The Hammers and if they were to secure a deal for his services, that could open the door for the Reds to make an offer for Hložek who is valued in the region of £16million.

However, at the present time there is no suggestion that a bid will be made, but we would advise that you monitor reports relating to the player.