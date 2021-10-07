Liverpool reignite interest in Marco Asensio – REPORTS

Reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have reignited their interest in Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.





The 25-year-old attacking midfielder / winger is said to have been considered as an option by Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp in the summer, but the Spanish giants made it clear to interested suitors that he wasn’t available for transfer. That stance appears to have changed according to the latest suggestions from sources close to the La Liga outfit.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

It is claimed that Asensio is unhappy at The Santiago Bernabeu and is now willing to consider a move. Real Madrid apparently won’t stand in his way, but they have made it known to representatives of the local media in Madrid that he will not be allowed to leave on a free. It sounds like the Spanish giants will entertain offers during the January or summer transfer windows. However, if no offers are deemed suitable, it is reported that a new contract offer will be made to the player in the hope that he will extend and not leave on a free.

Asensio is too inconsistent to be considered one of the first names on the Real Madrid team sheet and truth be told, we’re not so sure that he would have enough stamina to fit into a Jürgen Klopp side.

We’re not convinced by these latest reports, but we will continue to monitor what comes out of Spain for you..