Reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have reignited their interest in former transfer target Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder was tracked by the Reds for months throughout 2022 and has been linked with us on-and-off ever since. However, whenever his name has been mentioned with us since then, it’s always been made clear that Real Madrid wouldn’t entertain any offers for him; that though has changed if the latest reports are to be believed. It is now claimed that while the Spanish giants are not actively looking to move him out, they may be willing to do business if an offer in the region of £66 million was tabled from interested suitors.

Liverpool were previously very serious about recruiting the France international, but they were unable to convince him that a move to Anfield instead of the Santiago Bernabéu would be the right move for him. He snubbed the Reds and signed for Real Madrid in June 2022 for £66.6m (€80 million) with the possibility of that fee rising to £83.2m (€100 million). Liverpool went on to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus at the last minute instead.

However, things haven’t worked out that well for Tchouaméni who isn’t seen as a guaranteed starter in the team. He is coming under criticism from the fans and various pundits including former Real Madrid player Álvaro Benito who wasn’t impressed with his performance in the Madrid derby which ended 1-1 on Sunday.

Benito said: “He defends well going forward, but he doesn’t really convince me about the rest. His performance is not that of a Real Madrid starter. I expected much more from him, but for now, no.”

In late 2022 Tchouaméni went on record confirming that Liverpool did try and sign him, but that once Real Madrid stepped in, it wasn’t a tough decision for him to make.

“The first to come forward was Liverpool, we had discussions. Then Real arrived,” explained the player. “And in my head everything was clear. It was Real and not another.

“It’s the biggest club in the world. If you want to accomplish great things, to mark the history of your sport, there is no better.

“So I didn’t hesitate for a second. I told my agent: as long as there is interest, we do everything to go there.”

Despite Liverpool’s obvious interest in him at one time, there is nothing to suggest that we are currently sniffing around him. It would make sense to monitor his situation though as Liverpool will no doubt look to strengthen their midfield further in 2024.

Tchouaméni is under contract until 2028. He represented by Excellence Sport Nation, an agency that Liverpool have a good relationship with.