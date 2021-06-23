Liverpool need to sell to fund John McGinn bid

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp will need to sell first, if he wants to fund a move for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.





The Reds are currently being linked with the 26-year-old Scotland international and it’s not idle speculation that’s surfaced just because of McGinn’s performances at EURO 2020. Jürgen Klopp has been an admirer for some time and he was particularly impressed with him following our 7-2 defeat at Villa Park last October. It is claimed that after that match, that Klopp spoke to defender Andy Robertson about his international team-mate (the duo are close friends).

Villa are not looking to cash in on McGinn, a player that cost them just £2.75million when he was signed from Hibs in the summer of 2018. Subsequently, it is claimed that Villa would be looking for a transfer fee in the region of £50million to consider doing business, a sum that is currently not available to Klopp unless he moves out some fringe players.

In September 2019, when discussing Andy Robertson and Scotland, Klopp spoke highly of McGinn when he said: “John McGinn, what a super player he is.”

At the present time, it doesn’t sound like Liverpool are going to make any kind of approach to Villa with the club currently focusing on other potential targets. If there are some outgoings or other deals fail to materialise, that may change.

With Gini Wijnaldum having jumped ship, there has been a lot of talk about who could come in to replace him. However, club insiders claim that we’re not currently addressing that, preferring instead to focus on other recruitment matters.

When fans read claims that the boss may need to sell to fund a move for a player, they often become a bit agitated and speak up in defence of the boss. We should point out that there are no suggestions at the moment that Klopp would even make an offer for McGinn if he had additional funds available.

McGinn signed a new 5-year deal with Villa in December.

