Liverpool midfielder to sign new contract

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones will soon sign a new and improved contract with the Reds.

The 21-year-old has been rewarded with a new deal that will include a significant pay rise at the request of Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp.





It is felt that Jones will be a key player in the future and with the midfield due a shake-up in the summer, Jones is definitely someone that the boss wants to retain despite his injury problems.

His existing deal runs until 2025, but the management team felt is was necessary to show how much he is already valued by the club. He signed his first professional contract with the Reds on 1st February 2018.

Jones is a promising England Under 21 international having made his debut in a 3–3 draw against Andorra in October 2020. He scored his first goal for the Under 21s during a 3–1 win over Andorra in November 2020.

Hopefully the fan base won’t be patronised with the customary “it’s the equivalent of a new signing” as we approach the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool scouts are said to be monitoring Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana (19) who plays for Norwegian club Molde.