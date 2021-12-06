Liverpool linked with Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos

Liverpool have been linked with Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos with reports originating from Spain claiming Jürgen Klopp wants to bring him to Anfield.





The Spanish media believe that Klopp isn’t satisfied with his midfield options and claim that the Reds’ boss has “promised” the 31-year-old, who turns 32 next month, that he will make an attempt to sign him next summer. Kroos, who is under contract until 2023, is represented by Sports 360 and we understand that the boss has a good relationship with those at the agency.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Meanwhile, there are suggestions that Klopp may step up with an offer for 25-year-old Switzerland international Denis Zakaria. The Borussia Mönchengladbach defensive midfielder is out of contract in the summer and has been linked on-and-off with the Reds for some time.

Both Manchester City and Arsenal have been linked with the highly-rated player with reports today claiming that Pep Guardiola will make an attempt to secure a cut price deal in January.

While the Kroos speculation sounds a tad weak, we would advise you to keep a close eye on reports and developments surrounding Zakaria.

More Liverpool FC News is available to KopTalk members. Members also have free access to bonus episodes of the KopTalk Podcast and bonus videos from KopTalk.TV, which means you save at least £72-a-year when you sign up to support us! Our membership is aimed at die-hard, mature Reds that are scattered all over the world.