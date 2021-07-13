Liverpool hold Mo Salah talks

Liverpool and Mo Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, have held talks to discuss a new contract. The Reds are interested in extending the player’s current deal which has now entered its final 2 years and although Salah had his heart set on testing himself in La Liga, such an opportunity is yet to present itself.





Talks are at the preliminary stage and Abbas appears to be in no rush to secure a new deal for his client. The feeling from within Anfield is that this is because Abbas is holding out in case Real Madrid fail to secure a deal for Kylian Mbappe. Reports in Spain continue to suggest that both Salah and his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane are on Real Madrid’s list of alternatives should they to turn to a ‘Plan B’.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have huge financial problems at the moment so it is highly unlikely that they will be able to do much business this summer. If you believe the latest sugesstions, Barca cannot even raise the estimated £32million to secure Renato Sanches meaning Liverpool remain the favourites to capture his signature. However, that is dependent of other deals that the Reds are currently working on. Sanches is under consideration, but he is not a priority at the present time. That could, of course, change so we would advise you monitor all speculation surrounding him.

Meanwhile, Salah may have to accept he won’t get his dream move to Spain and will have to instead extend his Anfield stay. In fairness to the player, he is happy at Anfield and doesn’t want to move for the sake of doing so. He just has a long-term plan that he hoped to fulfill before hanging up his boots.

