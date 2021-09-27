Liverpool handed major injury boost

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has received a major injury boost ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League tie against FC Porto after Naby Keita returned to training today.





The Liverpool midfielder missed Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Brentford after sustaining an injury in the League Cup win at Norwich City earlier in the week. He kicked the floor during the game against The Canaries after attempting to make a pass and was unable to continue.

At the time, the boss suggested that the injury wasn’t serious. When previewing the Brentford game, he said: “It’s nothing really serious but keeps [him] out of the next game for sure. Maybe a bit longer.

“It’s nothing serious, but it’s obviously painful and we have to see how we deal with that.

“It’s not cool when the players have a good pre-season, play a lot of games and then are out.”

Fortunately the 26-year-old Guinean has been able to train on Monday ahead of the club’s flight to Portugal later in the day.

Despite today’s positive news, Liverpool remain without Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams due to injury.

Pepe is a major doubt for Porto according to boss Sergio Conceicao. A late decision will be made with regards the centre-back’s availability.