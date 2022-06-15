Liverpool duo nominated for Golden Boy award

Liverpool duo Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott have been nominated for the 2022 Golden Boy award.

The award is given by sports journalists to a young footballer playing in Europe who is perceived to have been the most impressive during a calendar year (two halves of to two separate seasons). All nominees must be under the age of 21 and must play in one of Europe’s top flight divisions.

Barcelona’s Pedri won last year’s award and is nominated once again. Ten players in total have been nominated from the English Premier League.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is one of the favourites to land this year’s award as is Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham who remains on Jürgen Klopp’s ‘wanted list’.

You can see the full list of candidates here.