Liverpool consider alternatives to Florian Neuhaus

Liverpool have cooled their interest somewhat in Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.





The 24-year-old German international has been on Jürgen Klopp’s list of possibles for some time, but club insiders are reporting that the Reds’ boss is now looking at alternatives. With Liverpool having opted not to trigger the player’s £34.25million release clause before it expired at the end of May, you would think that ship has now sailed with Borussia Mönchengladbach now able to demand a higher transfer fee.

There is a lot of chatter coming out of Anfield that suggests Klopp needs to sell a number of players before he can conclude all of his planned activity in the summer transfer market. This could explain why the boss didn’t step up for Neuhaus, but that is merely speculation. It is, however, still something to ponder, nevertheless.

The latest reports in Germany currently claim that Klopp will consider making an offer for Neuhaus once EURO 2020 concludes. Reports from closer to home haven’t suggested a bid could go in, but they have said that Klopp will continue to monitor him.

Meanwhile, a source told KOPTALK earlier this week: “There’s nothing happening with Neuhaus just now. He remains under observation, but other midfielders are receiving closer interest [from Liverpool].”

Club officials have briefed a handful of journalists by stating that a midfielder is not a priority and that the recruitment team are currently working on other areas of the team.

Supporters expect to see a replacement brought in for the departed Gini Wijnaldum with a number of midfielders continuing to be linked despite what’s being fed out of Anfield.

