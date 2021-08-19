Liverpool and Lyon fail to agree transfer fee

Liverpool and Lyon are still at a stand-off over the valuation of Xherdan Shaqiri.





The 29-year-old Switzerland international has agreed personal terms with the French outfit but both clubs remain some way apart on the transfer fee. Liverpool want around £12million while Lyon have so far only offered £5million.

Reds’ boss Jürgen Klopp has been unable to add further additions to his squad this summer after initially bringing in Ibrahima Konate as he needs to move out Shaqiri and/or Divock Origi to free up space in the squad and additional revenue. Shaqiri is willing to move on and we expect him to do so and while there is interest in Origi, he’ll only take a move that is right for him as he’s on a good salary at Anfield considering his status in the squad.

It is claimed that Klopp has already missed out one signing this summer due to the fact that neither of those 2 have been moved out. The boss was unable to bring in the highly-rated forward Donyell Malen who ended up signing for Borussia Dortmund instead for a reported £26million.

However, despite a very quiet window for the Reds, the boss has claimed that he’s happy with his squad and the players that are available to him.

Negotiations between Liverpool and Lyon are ongoing and we expect we will hear more on this soon.