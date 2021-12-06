Klopp responds to Mo Salah Barcelona chatter

Jürgen Klopp has commented on Mo Salah’s contract stand-off with the Reds after the Egyptian ace told a publication back in his homeland that it was now down to the club for them to find a solution.





The 29-year-old Kop favourite has so far failed to agree terms on a new contract despite club officials hoping to announce an extension before Christmas.

Speaking to Egyptian publication MBC Masr TV, Salah had said: “I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool.

“But the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.

“There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to them.

“Your financial value shows how much the club appreciates you and that they are ready to do anything for you to stay, but the decision itself is not based on those financial matters only.

“There are things like the ambition of the team and the coach and what he wants to do with the team and the players he wants. These are all important points when making the decision.”

KOPTALK sources have for some time insisted that the player’s agent Ramy Abbas is keen on moving his client to Spain. Part of the ‘Egyptian Plan’ was for Salah to secure a transfer to Real Madrid at some point, but that was then widened to include Barcelona as a possible destination when the Spanish giants appeared to show more interest in Kylian Mbappe. With both Spanish clubs currently experiencing financial problems, Liverpool are in no rush to bend over for Abass who may have to back-down if no formal offers are made from Spain. At the moment, both sides are playing it cool while Liverpool supporters are left to sweat profusely.

It has been widely reported in Spain that Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez wants to sign Salah despite their financial struggles, so it came as no surprise to us to hear Salah speak highly of the Catalan giants in the same interview with MBC Masr TV.

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me,” he said. “This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.

“At the moment, I prefer to stay in the Premier League as it’s the strongest league in the world.”





At today’s pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp responded to the situation by claiming that the impasse was normal and that more time may be needed to try and reach an agreement.

Klopp told reporters: “You know exactly what Mo is about. We’re talking and extending a contract with a player like Mo is not something where you meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement. That’s completely normal.

“There’s really nothing else to say about Mo. He speaks about it and I can only say a few things because all the rest is not for the public, obviously.

“But I’m not sure if he gave the interview in English or it was translated [incorrectly] and arrived in English and that is an issue we saw in the last few days again.

“So really a lot of things can happen when someone tries to do that and Mo is fine, I am fine.

“I think what we all want is clear and things like this need time, that is it.”

