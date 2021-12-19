Klopp comments on transfers ahead of January window

Jürgen Klopp has been speaking about the January transfer window ahead of today’s Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.





Despite being linked with a number of potential targets, the Liverpool manager claims that the club isn’t close to clinching any potential deals. If true, this would explain why it’s been terribly quiet in terms of credible transfer claims of late. Towards the end of November we tend to see more credible links start to creep in ahead of the January window, but so far, nothing – but that may change.

Klopp has also made his stance known in terms of players that are not vaccinated against Covid 19 by stating that he wouldn’t sign anyone that has refused to have a vaccine.

When asked if a lack of covid certification could affect the club’s decisions in the transfer market, Klopp said: “I got this question asked in the last press conference and didn’t think about it to be honest.

“It was probably my fault because we are obviously not close to signing a player so I didn’t think about it but since then I have thought about it and, yes, it will be influential. Definitely.

“In a situation like this now, let’s take our situation now, if a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us. He doesn’t want to be a threat, of course. It’s not that he thinks, ‘Oh my God, I don’t care about the others’, but he is.

“So we have to find different scenarios. So he has to change in a different dressing room. He has to eat in a different dining room. He has to sit in a different bath. He has to drive to wherever in a different car.

“From an organisational point of view it’s a real mess. It’s a real mess. If you really want to follow the protocols, it’s incredibly difficult to do.

“If one gets Covid and he was, in the last four days, around him, he will be in isolation. If we have to travel to a country to play European football, we come back and he has to get himself isolated. All of these kinds of things.

“Of course it will be influential. We’d have to do all these kind of things like building extra buildings for unvaccinated players. It will not happen so hopefully not.

“Hopefully it will not be necessary in the future.”