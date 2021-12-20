Klopp comments on Mo Salah contract stand-off

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp claims the club is having “really good conversations” with Mo Salah over extending his Anfield contract.





The 29-year-old Egyptian ace is yet to agree terms on a new deal with his current deal set to expire in 2023.

Salah and his camp have tried to suggest that the stand-off isn’t just about money but also personal ambition, which backs up our claims about the so called ‘Egyptian plan’ which Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas have been working towards. To cut a long story short, Abbas wants Salah to end his career at Real Madrid as this would not only be massive for the player, but also for key figures in business and politics back in Egypt.

However, Real Madrid appear to favour PSG ace Kylian Mbappe which is why we have seen Salah start flirting with Barcelona over the last year. It’s still not that simple though because both clubs have major financial problems leaving PSG as possibly being Salah’s only option if Mbappe makes the switch to Spain. France has never been on the agenda for Salah and we suspect that’s still the case. As a result, Salah’s options are currently limited which is why Liverpool’s transfer chief Michael Edwards is refusing to say “How high?” when Abass tells him to jump.

Despite the stand-off, Reds’ boss Klopp is playing down the situation.

Speaking after yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham, he said: “We are in really good conversations.

“I want it to happen, but when? I couldn’t care less.”

KOPTALK sources claimed earlier this year that club officials wanted Salah tied down to a new deal before Christmas. That’s not going to happen, so Edwards and Abbas will have to continue their game of bluff while supporters anxiously wait for news.

Personal finances to one side, what will be key to Salah staying on Merseyside will be the ambition displayed by the owners in terms of imminent recruitment with a handful of quality players not getting any younger.

Salah’s relationship with the boss is fine and as we all know, Klopp prefers to focus on the football and not what’s happening in the offices of the executives.