Klopp comments on Mbappe as player’s decision imminent

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has admitted that he would love to bring Kylian Mbappe to Anfield but has reiterated that the club would never make any attempt to sign him.





The France international has been linked with the Reds for what seems like years, but only by ‘journalists’ that need to sell papers or generate website traffic. Ourselves and credible sources that are dedicated to covering matters concerning Liverpool, have always maintained that Mbappe was a non starter because of the numbers involved.

With terms now said to have finally being agreed with Real Madrid, Mbappe is expected to make an announcement soon to confirm that his future has been resolved.

Commenting on the situation, Klopp said: “Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind.

“We like him and if you don’t like him then you have to question yourself. But, no, we are not, we cannot be part of these battles.

“There must be other clubs involved and that is fine. He is a great player.”

It’s no secret that Mbappe has a huge admiration for Klopp and the Reds, but turning down a chance to play for the club he supported as a boy was never going to happen, even if, hypothetically, Liverpool had gone calling.

Speaking at the weekend, the 23-year-old PSG ace said: “It will be known very soon, it’s almost done.

“My decision is made, yes, almost. You have to respect all parties.

“I know that people expected a lot from me. That’s normal. I’m in a hurry too. But it’s not only about me.

“But here it is, it’s finished right now, there are just some details left.”