Kamaldeen Sulemana linked

Liverpool have been linked with Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana. The 20-year-old Ghanaian, who has been dubbed the new Sadio Mane, is said to be attracting the interest of a number of Premier League clubs with the Reds said to be closely monitoring his performances.





Capped twice by Ghana, Sulemana is under contract until 2026 having only signed a new 5-year deal with Rennes last year. He can be deployed anywhere across the front line but appears to be more comfortable on the left wing.

<<– Buy real football club shares online –>>

Liverpool have looked a different side since losing Mane to German giants Bayern Munich in the summer and it’s claimed that Sulemana may be able to fill the void due to his dazzling appearances in Ligue 1. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 37 games for Rennes and continues to improve.

Sulemana looks likely to be heading to Qatar with Ghana for the World Cup after being named in their friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua last month. If he does feature, it’s highly likely that his valuation will increase somewhat.

KOPTALK sources have been unable to confirm if Sulemana is a genuine target, but we’ll keep you updated should that change.