Jürgen Klopp hits out at Johnson, Farage and Trump

Jürgen Klopp has stuck the boot into Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former U.S. President Donald Trump and former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage.





The Liverpool manager was speaking on Gabby Logan’s Mid-Point podcast when he said that the rise of right-wing leaders is a “bad sign for the whole world”. While admitting that it’s ‘not an easy job’ he insisted that the “best possible people” should be in positions of power.

Klopp said: “Why do we let people like Farage and Johnson lead any kind of group of people in any direction?”

He added: “Obviously people with common sense are not needed or used at least in this town.

“They should be but that’s the problem, the people we vote for or the whole system that gives us opportunity to vote for these kinds of people.

“I have to say at the last two elections, first with Donald Trump and [then] Boris Johnson, that’s really a bad sign for the whole world that this can happen because everybody knew beforehand that it will not work, but we still let it happen as a society and I cannot believe that.





“One is now gone and the other one struggles still. It’s incredible.

“It’s not a nice job as well, I have to say. That’s probably why not a lot of people fancy it because it’s pretty intense and when you have a few days holiday everybody says ‘well you should solve that now’.

“It’s not an easy job to do, but that’s why we have to find a system where we can bring people in the position to solve all our problems [who] are the best possible people and not the most funny or the weirdest haircut or whatever.

“You can make a mistake but you have to learn off it and hopefully we [can] learn.

“There are people out there definitely, we just have to give them a platform.”

